With doors locked, library still celebrates National Library Week

Even with its library buildings closed because of coronavirus safeguards, the Lexington County Public Library is creating innovative ways to celebrate National Library Week beginning Sunday.

National Library Week runs April 19-25 and is an annual event sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA). The purpose of National Library Week is “to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support,” according to the ALA website.

The Lexington County Public Library and other libraries are having to adjust how they serve their patrons because of the widespread shutdown of public facilities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Typically, we celebrate this time by opening our doors to patrons and extending outreach services for groups of all ages. While our doors may temporarily be closed due to COVID-19, we work hard – continuing to serve you during these changing times by providing electronic resources, digital content, virtual services and more,” according to a release from Amajah Langford, the library’s PR/marketing coordinator.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is officially “Find Your Place at the Library,” but nationally, the ALA has flipped the script and is marketing the observance with the tagling, “Find The Library at Your Place.”

The new promotion emphasizes that library patrons have a wide variety of library resources available online. These can be safely accessed over the internet; in Lexington County, the portal is www.lexcolibrary.com.

“In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, including virtual homework help, online crafting and DIY workshops, as well as, information about keeping your family healthy and safe,” the release from Lexington County Public Library.

Lexington County Public Library also offers a menu of virtual services such as Ancestry, Tutor.com, Auto Repair Source and Tumblebooks.

The library staff encourages the public to show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their website, following them on social media at LexCoLibrary and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

“You can still find your place at the library because libraries are open for business online, providing the virtual services and digital content their communities need more than ever. You can access ebooks, movies, music, video games, online storytimes and so much more — all from the comfort of your home,” according to the Lexington County Library.