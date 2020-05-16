Wilson votes against latest COVID-19 relief that narrowly passes House

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-Springdale), who represents the Batesburg-Leesville area in the U.S. House of Representatives, was among 184 Republican lawmakers to vote against the latest COVID-19 relief bill – the HEROES Act – that narrowly passed the House 208-199 late Friday night.

“This $3 trillion wish list that House Democrats put forward has truly shown that they will not let any crisis go to waste,” Rep. Wilson said. “While millions of Americans are out of work and our families are attempting to recover, Democrats are mortgaging the future of younger Americans.”

As passed by the House, the HEROES Act includes a second round of direct stimulus payments to families hurt by the COVID-19 economic downturn; in fact, the bill increases the payout for parents to $1,200 per child up to a total of $6,000 per family.

The HEROES Act also provides for $200 billion in hazard pay (an extra $13 an hour) for some essential workers, increased health insurance coverage, plus $1 trillion for struggling state and local governments.

Only one Republican broke ranks with the otherwise solid GOP opposition to the HEROES Act: moderate Rep. Peter King of New York, a state hit hard by both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19.

Rep. King told FOX News on Friday morning that he “can be as much a red state person as anyone, but now we’re talking about survival. And this is no place for politics.” Rep. Wilson rejected that logic and forecast a grim future for the bill as it now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Now is the time for Congress to work together to help our families recover from the coronavirus pandemic; it is not the time for partisan politics. This bill should never become law,” Rep. Wilson added.

Rep. Wilson was joined in voting against the $3 trillion package by 14 Democrats, including some liberal progressives who believed the bill didn’t go far enough and South Carolina’s moderate 1st District Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-Charleston), who said the bill went too far. He had telegraphed his own break-with-party in a Friday morning press release.

“This is Washington politics at its worst. While South Carolina families, small business owners, and workers are struggling, now is not the time to advance a partisan wish list or refuse to come to the negotiating table,” said Rep. Cunningham, who narrowly defeated his GOP opponent in the 2018 congressional election and faces re-election this November. “At a time when our country is in real trouble, we should not be spending precious time on one-sided solutions that aren’t going anywhere.”

As expected, Majority Whip and 6th District Rep. Jim Clyburn – whose district includes the Columbia metro area and a large swath of rural South Carolina from Allendale to Lake City and south into the Lowcountry – voted in favor of the latest relief bill. He was the lone South Carolina representative in Congress to support the bill.

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are expected to join the promised GOP effort to kill the HEROES Act in the Senate.