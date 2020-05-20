Weather dampens plans for BLHS drive-in baccalaureate

The unusual circumstances surrounding the Class of 2020’s journey toward graduation continue, as plans for a “drive-in baccalaureate service” hosted by local faith leaders have been washed out.

Heavy thunderstorms and persistent rain are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and early evening, so organizers have decided to present a “virtual baccalaureate” for Batesburg-Leesville High’s future graduates. First Baptist Church of Batesburg made the announcement on its social media around midday.

Rather than gather in the parking lot at Cedar Creek Church’s Ridge campus as originally planned, graduates and their loved ones – as well as anyone else interested in sharing the moment – are encouraged instead to tune in for a FACEBOOK LIVE baccalaureate service.

The service will be broadcast live on the Cedar Creek Church (Ridge Campus) Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. , according to the announcement.