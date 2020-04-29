Water provider chosen by Town faces ‘unpleasing’ algae effects

The Lexington County Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission (JMWSC), chosen last month by Batesburg-Leesville Town Council to be the town’s future new source of drinking water, is wrestling now with an early springtime growth of algae that already has some customers crying “foul.”

The JMWSC issued a statement Monday on its website that “because of rising temperatures, heavier rainfalls, and changes to the runoff entering Lake Murray in recent years, algal blooms in the lake are impacting our region’s main source of water with greater frequency, causing unpleasant changes to the taste and odor of the finished drinking water.”

While the JMWSC did anticipate a recurrence of last summer’s much-publicized struggles with unpleasant taste and odor caused by algae in the lake, according to the agency’s release, “water providers (are) already receiving reports of higher-than-normal geosmin levels in Lake Murray’s water.”

Geosmin is an organic compound produced by algal blooms that leads to taste and odor impacts; the word “geosmin” literally translates to “earthy smell,” according to the JMWSC release.

“While every attempt will be made to lessen taste and odor issues using water treatment processes, there are limits to what water providers can do to eliminate the issue at this time,” the agency cautioned. The JMWSC recommended that water customers pour their tap water into a pitcher and refrigerate it overnight to lessen the taste and odor issues.

Batesburg-Leesville as a buyer

While not yet a customer of the Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission, Batesburg-Leesville’s Town Council voted during its March 9 meeting to contract with the JMWSC to become the Town’s permanent water supplier.

The Town was under the gun to meet a looming March 30 deadline – imposed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) – for submitting to the State a “corrective action plan” to increase the Town’s raw water supply. The Town was under a DHEC consent order that had found the Town’s existing water sources inadequate.

Acting on recommendations in a year-long Alternative Water Supply Study, Town Council unanimously voted to buy all water from the JMWSC over two other possible solutions: buying finished water from the Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority, or creating a new Town-owned raw water intake at Lake Murray and bringing it to the Town’s existing water plant for treatment and distribution.

Three Town Council members did not attend that March meeting; the deciding vote was 6-0.

With its vote, Town Council committed Batesburg-Leesville to $21 million in upfront construction costs. That figure includes building a new elevated storage tank near the service boundary with Gilbert-Summit Rural Water District, running about 11.3 miles of water line and installing a new booster pump station at the point of delivery.

The cost of building a new Town-owned raw water source at property the Town owns at Lake Murray, running 13.6 miles of 16-inch pipe and making needed improvements to the Town’s existing 1930s-era water treatment plant would have been at least $28.2 million.

The cost of purchasing water from the JMWSC over a 30-year period – including construction, annual operations and maintenance – is estimated at $39.2 million. Drawing and treating its own raw water from Lake Murray would have cost the town $54.9 million over a 30-year span.

Buying finished water from Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority would have been the least expensive option at $36.3 million over 30 years. However, there has been a long history of bad blood between the Town of Batesburg-Leesville and Saluda County Water & Sewer after a one-time partnership to jointly build a new treatment plant on Lake Murray soured.

Saluda County Water & Sewer eventually secured funding to go it alone and build a $22 million state-of-the-art water plant on Shealy Road, adjacent to the lake inside the Leesville zip code. Last year, just one month after the plant came online, water samples from the Saluda County facility won the “Best Tasting Water Award” at the South Carolina Environmental Conference in Myrtle Beach.

Algae blooms expected but appear early

Last summer, the Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission, the City of West Columbia water system and the City of Columbia were inundated with complaints from customers reporting foul-tasting and foul-smelling tap water. All three systems source their water from Lake Murray.

In September, the city-owned Columbia Water issued a statement explaining that “the cause of the odd smell and taste is naturally-occurring in Lake Murray during the summer months. It results from certain types of algae, fungi, and bacteria growing in the lake. As these organisms grow and multiply, they excrete small amounts of harmless compounds into the water that cause a musty, moldy, or earthy taste and odor.”

The utility claimed then that geosmin and methylisoborneal (MIB), two of the compounds excreted by lake algae and fungus blooms, are “harmless” but said that “the human senses of taste and smell are extremely sensitive to them and can detect them in the water at low concentrations.”

It is not yet May, but the JMWSC, the City of West Columbia and the Town of Lexington are dealing already with a new round of algae and its impacts on water quality.

“To arrive at the correct long-term solution for the problem, West Columbia, Lexington, and JMWSC are studying and testing a variety of treatment strategies,” the release from JMWSC stated. “We are all collaborating with the University of South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to share water quality and soil sample analyses from Lake Murray, as well as online temperature measurements.”

West Columbia also is developing a “preliminary engineering report to assist in their evaluation of their additional treatment technologies,” the release stated.

In an effort to reassure its customers, the JMWSC published one statement in bold on its website: “While the drinking water can be aesthetically unpleasing during these algal blooms, the water is safe to drink.”

