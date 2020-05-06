Voter registration deadline looms for mid-year primary elections

With all the attention focused on the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, many voters in Lexington and Saluda counties might be forgiven for forgetting that primary elections are coming up on Tuesday, June 9 – and the voter registration deadline is looming.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 statewide primaries is this Sunday, May 10. In-person, e-mail and faxed registration forms MUST be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

However, because the post office is closed on Sunday, mailed registration forms may be postmarked as late as Monday, May 11.

Voters not currently registered to vote may register if they meet certain criteria:

Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

Registering online at scVOTES.org requires a valid state driver’s license or DMV ID Card. Forms for mail-in registration are available at county voter registration offices and online at scVOTES.org.

Voters choosing to register in-person must complete the document at county voter registration offices by 5 p.m. this Friday.

In Lexington County, all of the candidates who have filed for the June 9 primary are on the Republican ticket:

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Wilson (R-Springdale) faces opposition from current Springdale Mayor Michael Bishop;

Incumbent Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon is being opposed by former Sheriff’s deputy David Arnold;

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham faces three Republican opponents: Walterboro attorney Duke Buckner, Pickens author and businessman Michael LaPierre and North Charleston resident Joe Reynolds.

Incumbent District 25 State Sen. Shane Massey of Edgefield faces opposition from Susan Swanson. District 25 includes portions of Lexington County in addition to Edgefield, Saluda, McCormick and portions of Aiken County.

Incumbent State Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Republican whose District 23 encompasses the Batesburg-Leesville area, faces no opposition in the June 9 primary and thus is not on the primary ballot. She will be challenged by Democratic candidate Bill Brown in the November general election.

Incumbent State House Rep. Cal Forrest, a Republican, is running unopposed to retain his District 39 seat and faces no general election opposition unless an independent petition candidate files.

No Democrats are running for anything in Lexington County during primary season. There will be a handful of Democrats on the November general election ballot across areas of Lexington County including U.S. House 2nd Congressional candidate Adair Ford Burroughs, incumbent State Sens. Dick Harpootlian (District 20) and Nikki Setzler (District 26); State Senate candidates Shirley Frayson (District 25) and Christopher Thibault (District 18); and State House candidates Russell Ott (District 93) and Terry Seawright (District 71).

In Saluda County, incumbent Sheriff John Perry faces opposition from Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell in the Democratic Party primary. In the Democratic primary for the U.S. House District 3 nomination, Hosea Cleveland faces Mark D. Welch.

In the Saluda County Republican Party primary, Wayne Grice and J.W. “Jack” Atkinson are vying for the County Council District 2 seat. In County Council District 4, three candidates are on the Republican ballot: Jones P. Butler, Gary Therrell and Carey Bendenbaugh.