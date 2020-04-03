Virus now in every South Carolina county; death toll at 31

The latest heat map released by DHEC shows the “hot spots” around South Carolina’s population centers growing. Photo courtesy of DHEC.

The coronavirus pandemic now has touched all 46 counties in South Carolina, as the number of confirmed cases grew by 261 new positive tests Thursday.

In all, South Carolina health officials have confirmed 1,554 instances of COVID-19 around the state – including nine new cases in Lexington County alone. A total of 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in our county.

Five additional deaths also were reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in their latest daily report.

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in the latest advisory. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Of the latest reported deaths, two were residents of Florence County, one Anderson County, one Horry County, and one in Sumter County.

On Thursday, the state health agency also updated its projections for the growth of the coronavirus across South Carolina. DHEC now predicts 2,657 cumulative cases by this Sunday, April 5 and a total of 8,053 cases by May 2.

“It is important to note that projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors,” the agency report stated. Still, the projections are that next week, Sunday through Saturday, at least 1,084.

This, as Gov. Henry McMaster still is refusing to issue a full mandatory “stay at home” for all of South Carolina.