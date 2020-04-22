Daily virus count across state continues to fluctuate

The latest heat map (April 22) from DHEC shows the widest area of infection still across the Midlands from Kershaw County west across Lexington County.

Two days ago, the daily count of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 64 in Monday’s report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). However, over the past two days the count has spiked again.

The latest DHEC report released this afternoon (Wednesday) shows 160 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five additional death across the state. Yesterday’s tally was 172 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The updated data brings the total number of positive tests across the Palmetto State to 4,761 infected South Carolinians and 140 deaths. The latest numbers include five new cases in Lexington County, which now has seen a total of 286 coronavirus patients and nine deaths.

In the latest zip-code level numbers, two Batesburg-Leesville zips (29006 and 29070) now have seen a total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DHEC estimates that the total number of actual cases (diagnosed and undiagnosed) in these zip codes could be as high as 143 cases.

The daily case counts have fluctuated in recent days as state health officials again face a shortage of reagents needed to test for coronavirus.