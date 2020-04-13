USDA unveils new COVID-19 resource guide for rural communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has produced an online coronavirus resource that can be accessed by individuals, non-profit organizations and government agencies in rural communities such as Batesburg-Leesville and the Ridge.

The new portal is described as “a one-stop-shop of federal programs” and “first-of-its-kind resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.” The new guide is called “The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities preparing for and impacted by COVID-19,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “This resource guide will help our rural leaders – whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity – understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”

The new guide is one of several programs undertaken by the USDA to assist farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities, and rural-based businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. For more information, visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus.