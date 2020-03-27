Two weeks into a crisis, Census response is steady

Even with normal life disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, residents of Batesburg-Leesville are responding so far to the 2020 Census at a level outpacing the statewide response and most nearby communities.

Two weeks into the Census, more than 29.2 percent of households in the Town of Batesburg-Leesville have completed their surveys. Starting March 12, Americans were invited to go online, call or respond by mail to participate in the country’s once-every-decade population count.

Statewide, the response rate so far is 27.6 percent. Across all of Lexington County, about 31 percent of households have completed their Census check-in.

In other areas of the Midlands, households in the Town of Lexington are responding at a rate of 32.6 percent so far. In the tiny Town of Summit, just up the road of Batesburg-Leesville, about 36.6 percent of the community’s households have completed the Census.

However, only 24 percent of Gilbert-area households have responded so far. In nearby Ridge Spring, the response rate is 19.3 percent while in the Town of Saluda, the response rate is 22.3 percent.

It’s too early to tell whether the coronavirus crisis has affected the rate of response around the U.S., but the Census Bureau has adjusted its operations to accommodate the impact of the pandemic. The self-response phase of the Census was to have ended July 31; that deadline now has been extended to Aug. 14.

Late Friday afternoon, the Census Bureau announced in a release that “in support of guidance on what we can all do to slow the spread of coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has temporarily suspended in-person interviews for its ongoing surveys…Adhering to social distancing guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities, the Census Bureau has modified all of its data collection protocols to eliminate personal visits.”

Where feasible, Census field workers will call survey participants to collect the necessary information over the phone, the statement said. Every household with internet access can complete the entire process online.

In Batesburg-Leesville, only 14.4 percent of the total respondents have filed their surveys via the internet; most are doing the Census the old-fashioned way. In whatever way local households might choose to respond, officials in the Town of Batesburg-Leesville say it is vital that everyone participate.

“Right now, the national government is using Census every day,” said Town Manager Ted Luckadoo. “Through this COVID-19 process, Census data every single day is being used for the sake of distributing supplies…I think people are off to a good start. At this point, it’s just maintaining getting these completed moving forward. In the face of this crisis, we can’t forget about this. We have to remind people, they need to get this done.”

A decade ago, almost 68 percent of Batesburg-Leesville households self-responded to the 2010 Census, according to the Census Bureau.

Over the long haul, data collected by the Census Bureau is leveraged by state, county and local governments in their grant-writing processes. Many federal and state funding decisions are made based on population and demographics, Mr. Luckadoo said.

“It’s no hidden secret: we’ve been very fortunate with grants. I want to say, lucky to get some of the grants we’ve gotten,” he said. “All of that is based on Census data. They’re looking at low-to-moderate income levels, population size versus the size of the system you have, median household income. They’re looking at all those components of Census data…The better the snapshot that we can have by everybody responding, the better the chance of us getting grants and assistance from both the state and federal level.”

