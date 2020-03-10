Town votes to buy finished water from Joint Municipal

After decades of drawing its water from less-than-ideal sources and flirting with diving deeper into the business of drawing raw water from Lake Murray, the Town of Batesburg-Leesville has decided to buy its entire water supply from the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission (JMWSC).

Town Council voted unanimously 6-0 Monday night, with three Council members absent, to move ahead with buying finished water from the JMWSC and decommissioning the Town’s existing water treatment plant. The estimated capital cost of connecting Batesburg-Leesville’s water customers to the JMWSC system is $21 million, which includes building the needed infrastructure for Batesburg-Leesville to continue providing wholesale supplemental water to the Town of Ridge Spring.

As promised, the Town also has released the findings of a year-long Alternative Water Supply Study conducted by Hazen & Sawyer which compared three options: (1) buying finished water from JMWSC; (2) buying finished water from Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority; or (3) creating a new raw water intake at Lake Murray and utilizing the Town’s treatment plant. The Town had kept the specifics of that study under wraps until Town Council had the opportunity to study and vote on what it feels is the best of the three alternatives.

For a more detailed report on the Town Council’s decision and more information from the Alternative Water Supply study, check out this week’s print edition of The Twin-City News.