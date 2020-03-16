Town Hall closed, events canceled on virus concerns

The Town of Batesburg-Leesville has closed the lobby of Town Hall, canceled one popular family event and postponed another community outreach over coronavirus-related health concerns.

Town Manager Ted Luckadoo released the following statement this evening:

“This is a difficult time that is leading to difficult decisions about how we lower the risk of Coronavirus transmission. While we strive to provide convenient service, we also have a duty and obligation to ensure we don’t place people in positions where risk is increased. These measures are being made to ensure our staff is presented with less risk so they can continue to serve our citizens and to ensure we are not putting citizens at increased risk. We ask everyone to be patient with us as we evaluate the best ways to provide service during this unusual time we are faced with.”

In response to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Town is taking the following actions to reduce public gatherings and minimize human-to-human contact in public spaces and facilities:

The Town Egg Hunt scheduled for April 8, 2020 at College Park is being CANCELLED .

. The Great American Clean Up Event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, is being POSTPONED until the coronavirus situation has stabilized and a new date is scheduled.

are closed and will remain closed through March 31 or until such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended, or rescinded. Those persons who had previous rentals in place have been contacted and can received full refund or are eligible to reschedule their rentals once these Town rental facilities have reopened. This includes the cafeteria and Haynes Auditorium facilities at Leesville College Park and Train Depot at Wilson Street Park. All outdoor portions of Wilson Street Park and Leesville College Park will remain open for public leisure use; however, we discourage use of the parks until such time as the coronavirus situation has stabilized.

To ensure the safety of Town employees, customers, and the public during this State of Emergency, multiple Town facilities will remain closed to the public until the situation has stabilized, been modified, amended, extended, or rescinded:

The lobby of Town Hall will be closed to the public to minimize exposure risks to Town staff and those utility customers wanting to pay their monthly bill. The Town Hall staff will continue to work and can be reached by telephone at 803-532-4601 or by email at townhall@batesburg-leesville.org.

Both Batesburg-Leesville Fire Stations are closed to public access.

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will continue to accept walk-in traffic in the main lobby area but will not be allowed access to any other portion of the facility.

Municipal Court has been suspended until further notice and all persons with scheduled court dates will be notified when their court date has been rescheduled.

Utility Bill Payment

At the request of Gov. Henry McMaster, the Town will not be disconnecting water service for those customers who have outstanding balances. However, this does not relieve those customers from having to make such payments to satisfy their balance.

The Town encourages customers to pay their current payments as normal to prevent increasing balances owed. Once the Governor has lifted his request, customers will have to satisfy balances to avoid disconnection. The following methods can be used to pay utility bills:

Payments can be placed in the dropbox in the parking lot of Town Hall by check, money order, or cash. If paying with cash, please have exact change or any overages will be applied to your account.

Pay online at www.batesburg-leesville.org by clicking the “Pay Your Water Bill Now” tab on the homepage. Must have your account number and phone number associated with account to pay with this method.

Pay by telephone at 844-267-9325. Must have account number and the phone number associated with your account.

Town of Batesburg-Leesville staff is working during this time and will be available should you have any additional questions concerning other Town operations. Call Town Hall during normal business hours at 803-532- 4601.