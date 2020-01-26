Town Council schedules third meeting in two weeks

For the third time in two weeks, the Batesburg-Leesville Town Council will meet Monday night, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. This time, the lone agenda item is a behind-closed-doors discussion on a longtime hot-button issue for the town: an alternative water supply.

The meeting, which by law must begin in open session, is scheduled to immediately go into executive session for what is listed on the agenda as “presentation of water alternative study findings and discussion regarding potential contractual arrangements with stakeholders.”

In March 2019, the Town contracted for a study to determine and evaluate potential alternative water supplies for the Town’s water customers, whose raw water is now drawn from the Batesburg Reservoir via Lightwood Knot and Duncan Creek, according to a report from Lexington County and the Central Midlands Council of Government.

The Town has been exploring various options for alternative water sources, including potentially drawing raw water from Lake Murray and purchasing finished water from other agencies.