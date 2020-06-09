Town Council rejects first 2020-21 budget proposal

After a couple of months of meeting around folding tables because of coronavirus, Batesburg-Leesville Town Council was back on the dais for Monday’s meeting.

Without swift action, the current fiscal year in the Town of Batesburg-Leesville likely will expire June 30 without a new budget in place for the next year, as Town Council rejected first reading of the proposed 2020-21 spending plan during its Monday night meeting.

The proposed $8 million budget failed by a 5-4 vote, with Council members Cynthia Etheredge, Steve Cain, Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon, Shirley Mitchell and Bob Hall unifying to reject the budget.

“We really should do another workshop before we finalize the budget,” Councilman Hall said.

Because the Town Council rejected first reading, special called meetings now will need to be scheduled quickly if the Town hopes to meet legal requirement for two weeks’ notice of a public hearing prior to second reading. Whether those Council members calling for another budget work session will get their wish is still up in the air.

“I have some difficulty with the budget,” Councilman Hall said. “There are items in the budget that presume other approvals by this Council. For instance, there is $17,500 for the sale of used vehicles, and to my knowledge this Council has not approved the purchase of new vehicles. There is monies in this budget in relation to the Town Manager’s contract, which I believe we should discuss in executive session. We just keep on the edge.”

Opposition to the budget gained traction following a contentious Town Council work session last Monday where heated arguments erupted over the use of hospitality tax revenue to meet projected shortfalls in the general fund. Also at the work session, the Town’s new alternative water source plan approved in March was called into question.

During the work session, Council members resurrected lingering questions over whether the plan to purchase all of the Town’s water from the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water & Sewer Authority (JMWSC) – a plan ratified in March during a meeting in which three Council members were absent – is the most cost-effective option.

“Is there any alternative material or information in our possession right now that is alternative to what we have now, that might be cheaper and save the taxpayers a little bit of money?” Councilman Cain asked during last week’s work session. “Is there anything in the Town Hall that was presented that would present a less expensive alternative to the project with Joint Water?”

In fact, though Town Council voted 6-0 to buy water from JMWSC, the much-anticipated Municipal Water Alternative Study (which was kept under wraps until Town Council voted on its chosen plan) revealed that the cost of the JMWSC plan over a 30-year period would cost the Town approximately $39.2 million. That cost includes $21 million in projected construction costs plus annual operations, maintenance and the wholesale water cost.

The JMWSC plan was approved at that March meeting with Council members Etheredge, Cain and Mitchell not in attendance.

Extracting and treating its own raw water from Lake Murray would have cost the Town $54.9 million over that same 30-year span, the Water Study revealed, while buying finished water from the new Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority plant on Lake Murray would have been a $36.3 million prospect over 30 years.

In other action Monday night, a majority of Town Council voted to table action on a proposal that have approved for Hazen & Sawyer – the same company that conducted the water study – a new contract related to the water project. Council members argued that in light of the failed budget, that contract should be tabled until a final 2020-21 budget is agreed upon.