Town Council reconvenes and votes — with one nay — to protect schoolchildren

A special called meeting of the Batesburg-Leesville Town Council has cleared the way for the Town to hire two new School Resource Officers to protect students in Lexington Three Schools.

Town Council — which had abruptly adjourned its regular meeting Monday night with at least six items of business unaddressed — reconvened Wednesday night for a little more than a half-hour. Of that, slightly more than 20 minutes was behind closed doors in executive session.

When they returned to public session, Town Council voted 8-1 to approve an addendum to its contract with Lexington County School District Three, bringing the total number of School Resource Officers to four. Salaries for those two new officers, who will be assigned to Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and Batesburg-Leesville Primary, will be paid by the State.

The General Assembly has allocated up to $101,400 to the Batesburg-Leesville area as part of a sweeping program to add more law enforcement officers in schools across the state.

“We start looking for those two new officers tomorrow,” Town Manager Ted Luckadoo said after Wednesday’s special session.

Only Councilman Steve Cain voted against providing the two new SROs the needed equipment to protect Batesburg-Leesville’s schoolchildren from harm. .

Under the contract, the Town and Lexington Three Schools will equally split the cost of equipping the SROs with vehicles, radios, sidearms, bullet-resistant vests and other gear. The Town’s total investment for fully equipping the two new officers is estimated at $39,500.

Meanwhile, the school district will cover 75 percent of any recurring costs for the new SROs, including vehicle insurance, fuel and maintenance, uniforms, supplies and training.

The contract clearly states that, though the Town will gain two new police officers on its force who happen to be assigned to schools, “the Town of Batesburg-Leesville will provide funds for zero percent of the salaries and benefits” for the SROs. That money will come from the legislature.

Wednesday’s abbreviated special meeting was necessary to prevent a delay in hiring the new SROs after Town Council pulled the plug on its regular monthly meeting following a series of shouting matches over Council compensation and the Town Attorney’s annual contract. No date has been set for any other special meeting that might be needed to take up the other five items abandoned by Council two nights ago.

Story by Tony Baughman / Published December 11, 2019