Town Council plans to take up its water options Monday

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council is scheduled to revisit its options for an alternative water source during its next scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, March 9.

Among the executive session items listed on the meeting’s agenda are “receipt of legal advice and discussion related to possible property acquisition through quit-claim deed and easement for water & sewer infrastructure” and “receipt of legal advice and discussion regarding potential contractual arrangements relating to water alternative options.” Both items also are listed for possible action by Town Council in open session following the behind-closed-doors executive session.

The Town has been closely guarding and has repeatedly refused to release the findings of a months-long water alternatives study conducted on behalf of the Town by New York-based firm Hazen & Sawyer and presented to Council during a closed-door session in January. The options to be explored in the study were: creating and maintaining the Town’s own raw water supply drawn from Lake Murray, purchasing finished water from the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water & Sewer Authority, or purchasing finished water from the Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority.

Monday’s Town Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Check out the full agenda here.