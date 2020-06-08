Town Council meets Monday to tackle COVID-impacted budget

Members of Batesburg-Leesville Town Council gathered for a work session last week to start the planning process for the 2020-21 budget.

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council will meet Monday night to take up first reading of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, a financial plan that has been impacted (as so much in our society has been) by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 precautions, Town Hall remains closed to visitors; the meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Last week, Town Council gathered for a work session to advise Town Manager Ted Luckadoo on priorities to include in the coming year’s budget. The work session was marked by the now-routine quibbling and flaring tempers that has become an almost-expected part of the culture of this Council.

The budget plan includes no new staff additions or reductions, no increase in medical insurance costs and no increases in fees, licenses or utility charges to Town customers. Still, Mr. Luckadoo faced a $191,875 in loss revenue and/or new expenses at the beginning of the budget-planning process.

Of that deficit, “$143,175 is projected loss revenue from Business License Revenue and Dominion Energy Franchise Fee,” Mr. Luckadoo said. That figure includes “$100,000 reduction in business license revenue due to possible affects from business activity due to COVID-19, and the $43,175 reduction from Dominion Energy is due to milder winter and rate reductions that occurred.”

The 2020-21 budget also includes a $48,700 increase “to provide for Council salary and wages that was supplemented last year by excess reserves in the Town savings account,” Mr. Luckadoo said.

To tackle the almost $200,000 deficit at the outset of the budget planning, Mr. Luckadoo said that he and the Town’s various department heads “were able to work together throughout each departmental budget to cut expenses in ways that we feel will not negatively impact our ability to provide the core essential services of the Town. We worked to not have to increase many line items by keeping spending similar to this past budget year.”

Still, the initial recommendations to Town Council during last week’s work session included a plan to apply $69,531 of hospitality tax revenue to the general fund to cover maintenance and other costs related to parks and recreation and the two downtown business districts; costs related to Town events (including staff overtime); and the Town website and H-tax audit costs.

The general fund recommendations also included the lease-purchase of 10 new Town vehicles, including seven police cars, a new fire chief vehicle, a new code enforcement truck, and a new dump body vehicle and mower for the Town’s Street Department.

The Town also expects to spend about $64,000 for roof repairs at Town Hall and the Police Department and electrical/HVAC repairs at the Fire Department.