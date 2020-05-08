Town Council meets Monday; accommodations made for public comments

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council will meet this Monday, May 11, with a full agenda – including the public hearing on and second reading of a rezoning ordinance that could clear the way for development of a new convenience store on West Columbia Avenue (S.C. Highway 23).

Town Council’s chambers again will be closed to public seating under a state of emergency declared in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Town officials are offering a way for interested citizens to speak during the four public hearings scheduled to launch the 7 p.m. Council meeting.

A podium with a wireless microphone will be set up just outside the open doors of the Town Council chambers. “No one will be allowed inside,” said Town Manager Ted Luckadoo, “but anyone who wants to speak, they’ll be able to come to the podium. Council will be able to hear them, and they’ll be able to hear Council.”

All four of the scheduled public hearings involve either annexation or rezoning of property. The third item on the public hearings list centers on properties at the intersection of West Columbia Avenue (Hwy. 23) and North Carolina Avenue where an Aiken County developer has announced plans to build a new Sprint Foods store.

Second reading of the ordinance to rezone the subject property from “Residential” to “General Commercial” is on the meeting agenda later Monday. Last month, Town Council voted 5-4 to approve first reading of the rezoning amid reported opposition from some nearby residents.

Proponents and opponents of the proposed store, the company’s first in the Midlands, will have the opportunity to speak either in favor of or against the rezoning at the outdoor podium.

Other rezoning requests include changing properties adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter from “Residential” to “Office and Institutional Commercial” for possible redevelopment.

The full agenda for Monday’s scheduled public hearings is available here. Anyone interested in inspecting the supporting documents on-file at Town Hall may do so Monday in advance of the meeting by reading them online or knocking on the front door of the still-closed Town Hall and asking to view the documents, Mr. Luckadoo said.