Three charged in Saluda County after body found off roadway

Authorities have arrested three suspects charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man’s body was discovered in rural Saluda County early Sunday morning.

Constance Leigh Jackson of Trenton, James Alex Welch of Edgefield and Kaide Howell of Windsor were taken into custody over a three-day period by Saluda County Sheriff’s deputies. All three are being held in the Saluda County Detention Center.

Deputies responded along with Saluda EMS to the Oakdale Drive area between Johnston and Saluda, where they found the body of Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr. of Greenville on the shoulder of the roadway. Saluda County Sheriff John Perry requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit. The deceased was quickly identified using fingerprints.

On Monday morning, deputies arrested Ms. Jackson, identified in police reports as the victim’s girlfriend. The other two suspects were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday.

A release from the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said that Sheriff Perry “was pleased with the swift actions of the investigators in getting the first arrest within 24 hours. Many cases like this take longer amounts of time of developing a suspect, but identification of the deceased as rapidly as investigators did save us valuable time.”