Superintendent field to be narrowed to three finalists

Members of the Lexington Three School Board meet to take the next step in the district Superintendent search: confirming that three selected candidates want to remain in consideration.

And then there were three – or will be sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The search for the next Superintendent of Lexington Three Schools has been narrowed to a list of three finalists who, if they choose to stay in the hunt, are expected to be revealed by 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 10).

After a brief executive session Tuesday night, the Lexington Three School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to ask the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) – which coordinated the search – to confirm with three candidates that they still intend to seek the Superintendent job. If they choose to stay in consideration, the names and resumes of the three finalists will be revealed to the public immediately, likely by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

The three finalists were selected from more than 20 applicants who filed with the SCSBA by the Feb. 20 application deadline.

“All three of our finalists actually will have an opportunity to spend a day in the district, and then they will have a community meeting that’s open to the public where they can meet and greet and have an opportunity to address the group,” said Stacey Derrick, School Board chair. “And then we go in for the final interview.”

The date of the “meet-the-candidates” gathering will be announced once the finalists are confirmed. Mrs. Derrick and other Board members say they are pleased with what the search process has produced so far.

“I think it’s gone exceedingly well,” she said. “We’ve had an overwhelming number of qualified candidates. The interest and the qualifications are there. I think the good word about Lexington School District Three has gotten out, and so we have been very fortunate to have a lot of options open to us. We’re looking forward to having a really well-qualified, energetic, enthusiastic Superintendent to come to Lexington Three.”

Board member Cheryl Burgess, who serves as president-elect of the SCSBA, said the School Boards Association’s careful coordination of the Superintendent search has helped bring the best and the brightest potential leaders to the table for Lexington Three.

“It’s easy to trust somebody who you know will bring you good candidates,” Mrs. Burgess said. “They (the SCSBA) are in touch with people from South Carolina, and we like local people. We need someone who’s going to see our vision, lead our district and be on the same page with us.”

The permanent Superintendent who survives the rest of the process and accepts a contract will step in behind Interim-Superintendent Dr. Robert Hefner, who came to Batesburg-Leesville last summer to fill-in after Dr. Randall Gary departed for Spartanburg District 5 following four years in Lexington Three.