Dr. Drew “Ashley” Atkinson took over as the new Lexington Three Schools Superintendent on Wednesday, July 1.

Dr. Drew “Ashley” Atkinson, who previously served in Spartanburg County, has been on the job as the new Superintendent of Lexington Three Schools. He succeeds Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner, who stepped in last year to fill in for Dr. Randall Gary, who left for an assignment in the Upstate.

Portions of our interview with Dr. Atkinson were published in this week’s edition of The Twin-City News, but here in the full video.

