Sudden tropical storm likely will drench the Midlands today

The latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Bertha shows the sudden storm to sweep across the Midlands and Pee Dee of South Carolina today. Photo courtesy: NOAA

The Midlands, Pee Dee and coastal regions of South Carolina will be drenched by rainfall from Tropical Storm Bertha, which formed suddenly just off the coast early Wednesday morning.

UPDATE at 11 a.m.: The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall near Mount Pleasant, and the rainfall associated with the storm is expected to track northward over the next several hours. The storm is currently tracking north at around 15 mph.

The current sustained winds of Tropical Storm Bertha are clocked at 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend about 25 miles out from the center of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning this morning (Wednesday) at 8:30 for the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – which doesn’t officially began until June 1.

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it comes ashore, so the wind threat to inland areas seems minimal, according to the National Weather Service. Still, NOAA is predicting that the system will dump 2 to 4 inches of rain along the storm track, with some isolated areas receiving as much as 8 inches.

This rainfall could cause dangerous flash flooding in some areas, so officials are urging caution as Tropical Storm Bertha rakes across the Palmetto State through the afternoon and evening hours.