State consumer agency warns against coronavirus scams

In this time of confusion and fear, savvy criminals are exploiting individuals and businesses across South Carolina and around the globe. So, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) has just issued a dire warning against coronavirus-related scams.

“We’re seeing a huge jump in all different types of scams, not limited to just one thing,” said Bailey Parker, spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Affairs. “We’re seeing at least six different varieties of these scams – and they can take all different shapes and forms.”

In the past 30 days, the SCDCA has seen a marked increase in coronavirus-related scams reported to the department’s Identify Theft Unit. Most of them use technology to manipulate the public’s misunderstandings about key elements of the COVID-19 crisis.

FAKE CHECKS

Last week, Congress passed a $2 trillion economic stimulus package that includes direct payments of $1,200 per person from the U.S. Treasury. No doubt, before the stimulus was even signed into law, scammers began to plot how to steal that much-needed relief from people in dire financial straits.

“This is taking advantage of something that people are looking forward to, especially those who may need the monetary help,” Ms. Parker said.

Some scammers already are sending fake checks to consumers or letters requesting that people pay a fee to expedite the stimulus payment.

On Monday, the SCDCA warned in its advisory, “remember, the government will never ask for you to pay anything in order to get the money. Consumers should also beware of someone who promises to get you the money now. The stimulus is expected to rollout to those who qualify in about three weeks, but details are still being worked out,” according to the department’s advisory.

Individuals and families who deposit fake checks or send fees to speed up the process will find the fake checks bouncing and their sensitive personal information compromised. People expecting a government stimulus check should visit the IRS’s Coronavirus Site for updates on the program.

Scammers also will use phone calls to try to extract sensitive personal and financial information from victims. Some scammers pose as representatives of well-known health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“They may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to a cold caller. Instead, hang up and call a number you know belongs to the business/agency,” the SCDCA warns.

The best protection against scammers is to be immediately suspicious of any unsolicited communication about coronavirus-related issues.

“You should never be expecting a cold call or a random call of the blue from a major organization. You will never be receiving a cold call from the IRS, the FBI or the CDC, or the WHO,” Ms. Parker said.

PHISHING E-MAILS OR TEXTS

Impostors posing as trustworthy organizations often target consumers or businesses via e-mail or text message. Again, be suspicious of any unsolicited e-mails and, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs, “don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. Clicking on links in these messages could install malware or other dangerous programs on your computer/digital device.”

“They are coming in so many different forms from so many different organizations – or claiming to anyway,” Ms. Parker said. “These scammers are taking advantage of the fact that you’re probably getting messages from social media updates, getting updates from different news organizations. They are taking advantage of the fact that you might not be really closely reading every single thing before you click the links.”

To guard against scammers, computer-owners are urged to keep their software updated, using security software, and to change system and online passwords at least once every three months.

FAKE CHARITIES

In times of dire need, like the economic and public health worries now prevalent with COVID-19, “scammers are looking to take advantage of your generosity and will create fake charities that sound very similar to large, well-known organizations,” the SCDCA warning stated. “If you want to make sure a charity is real, visit the FTC’s Donate Wisely page or go to the S.C. Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered.”

The State also offers a number to call (888-242-7484) and confirm the existence of registered charities.

Particularly loathsome criminals try to exploit fear by offering a “cure” or “vaccination” for the coronavirus.

“If you see ads for products that claim to cure or treat coronavirus, run the other way! If there had been a medical breakthrough, you would not be hearing about it through an ad,” the SCDCA stated.

“And please, please, please – only take medications or supplements at the recommendation and advisement of your doctor,” Ms. Parker said. “We’ve heard some stories out there of people who have heard of some things and they’ve taken too much of something and they’ve had some serious consequences of that.”

Like most state agencies, the state Department of Consumer Affairs is now operating with limited staff, but the agency is still accepting reports scams and identity theft. To report a suspected scam, call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out a Scam Report form online at www.consumer.sc.gov.