Social media post sparks ‘unrest’ at B-L High School

Two racially-charged “inappropriate social media posts” by a Batesburg-Leesville High School student Monday caused what school officials describe as “unrest among the student body.”

The Lexington County School District Three released the transcript Tuesday afternoon of a telephone message sent from the high school’s principal Sonya Bryant to parents and guardians regarding the incident.

“During our school-wide lunch period, administrators were made aware of two inappropriate social media posts that had been written by a student at our school,” the transcript states. “The postings both contained racial slurs and had been posted during the course of the school day, invoking unrest among the student body.”

In accordance with the law, the names of the students involved, who are minors, were not released.

“We want to be very clear that we do not condone or tolerate this type of offensive and hurtful behavior,” Mrs. Bryant stated in the transcript of the telephone message to parents and guardians. “I would also like to assure all of our Panther students and their families that we are taking this situation very seriously and are handling the matter in accordance with our Board Policies.”

Further, Mrs. Bryant reassured parents that “my highest priority is always the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the transcript said.

The Lexington Three Code of Conduct states that “abusive or profane language between or among students” is considered as “Level I – Behavioral Misconduct” violation, while “harassment, intimidation, or bullying (as determined by the facts)” and “inappropriate use of technology (e.g. bullying, harassing, or intimidating other students or district employees…)” are considered “Level II – Disruptive Conduct” under the Code of Conduct.