Sewing folks unite! LexMed now seeking homemade masks

Lexington Medical Center is seeking donations of homemade cloth masks from the community. The masks would go to hospital employees who work in non-clinical areas and are not involved in direct patient care.

“These donations will help Lexington Medical Center conserve its supply of personal protective equipment for clinicians taking care of patients with COVID-19,” said Barbara Willm, vice president of Community Relations and Development at Lexington Medical Center.

Individuals who have questions or would like to donate masks should contact the Lexington Medical Center Foundation at (803) 791-2540 or email Thomas Tafel at tetafel@lexhealth.org. They can schedule a day and time to drop them off.

Lexington Medical Center appreciates the tremendous support it has received as the hospital works to keep patients, staff and community members healthy and safe.