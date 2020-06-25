Second coronavirus testing event in B-L listed by DHEC

The latest map of upcoming DHEC coronavirus testing events shows another session in Batesburg-Leesville coming up Monday.

As more than 600 people await the results of the first-ever public coronavirus testing event in the Batesburg-Leesville area, another pop-up testing event is on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) calendar in less than six days.

According to the DHEC map of scheduled mobile COVID-19 screenings, Prisma Health and DHEC will be at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School on Monday, June 29 from 8 a.m. until noon. It will be the second free testing event in our community within a week.

Monday’s testing event will utilize the same nasal swab strategy that Lexington Medical Center and DHEC used in Tuesday’s first Batesburg-Leesville screening. Results from such tests, which determine if a patient is currently infected with the virus, are generally delivered within 48 to 72 hours.

The announcement of the Prisma/DHEC screening comes two days after the state public state agency announced that it plans to ramp up the number of monthly COVID-19 tests statewide from 110,000 per month to 165,000 monthly by the end of the year. There are now 79 mobile testing events on the DHEC calendar through July 21.

In May, DHEC formed a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Hospital Association and federal partners to develop the state’s comprehensive testing plan.

Prisma Health and DHEC were originally scheduled to test in Batesburg-Leesville last Saturday but reallocated its resources to participate in a two-day screening event in downtown Columbia.

How many more local residents will drive up to be tested Monday, six days after the LexMed/DHEC event, remains to be seen. Still, the 614 people tested Tuesday represents only a little more than 10 percent of the population living just within the Town limits, not counting the surrounding unincorporated area — which leavies plenty of room for more science and preventive medicine to be practiced.