Schools closed through end of 2019-2020 academic year

Lexington County District Three schools and classrooms across South Carolina will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year as the Palmetto State remains in the grip of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The announcement was made earlier today (Wednesday, April 22) by Gov. Henry McMcMaster.

“The decision we have made after much consultation with a comprehensive group of people, including parents and teachers, administrators, health experts and otherwise, we decided not to reopen schools for the rest of the school year,” Gov. McMaster said during a press conference at the state Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

In addition to the closing of classrooms, all extracurricular activities, field trips, athletic practices, athletic games and events are canceled through Lexington Three’s scheduled last day of school June 3, according to a school district release.

“In addition to monitoring email, the district’s social media pages,

and other school communication methods, we encourage Lexington Three students, staff, parents and guardians to visit the district’s website and navigate to the page we have dedicated to the Coronavirus situation. That page can be found by clicking on the ‘COVID-19 Shutdown Information’ button at the top, right side of the homepage,” the press release stated. “There you will find academic lesson plans, health resources from DHEC

and the CDC, archived news releases and other pertinent information that is updated frequently.”

The district will continue to offer distance learning and Student Feeding Programs for the remainder of the school. District personnel are working on a process for students to drop-off materials and pick-up personal belongings that were left in the schools when classrooms were ordered closed last month.

Gov. McMaster will issue an executive order at some later date to outline specific plans for the ongoing school closings. In his remarks, he also urged school districts to be creative in their efforts to honor the Class of 2020.

“We will encourage the school districts and the schools and the principals and the teachers and the parents and all involved to find ways to have graduation ceremonies,” the governor said. “We’ve heard of a lot of imaginative innovative plans.”

Work already has begun on such plans here in Lexington Three.

“District officials are also intently working on a plan for graduation that will properly and safely honor the class of 2020,” the district press release stated. “As we navigate these last few weeks, Lexington Three wants its students, staff, and families to know that we are here for each of them. We cannot overstate the fact that our number one concern is the health, safety and well-being of our entire Lexington Three family and the Batesburg-Leesville community. We love and miss every single one of our Panthers!”