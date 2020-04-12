School food worker contracts COVID-19, program suspended

An employee of the Lexington Three School District student feeding program has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and the school district is now advising anyone who has been in contact with the food service worker to quarantine.

The revelation was made late Easter Sunday afternoon, as students and parents were winding down what normally would have been the school district’s spring break, but schools statewide remain closed because of the ongoing pandemic. District staff had been preparing to distribute the next round of 14 free meals (seven breakfasts and seven lunches) to students on Monday at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and along a three-stop bus route.

However, the positive COVID-19 test among Lexington Three food service staff has forced the district to suspend its student feeding program for at least two weeks.

“Lexington Three is consulting with the state Department of Education and (the Department of Health and Environmental Control) in regards to this matter,” said Mackenzie Taylor, the school’s Director of Public Information, in a district release. “All individuals who may have had direct contact with the infected individual at the feeding site have been notified and have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The statement from the school district also advised that Lexington Three custodial and maintenance staff “will be performing deep cleanings of all district facilities where the infected person may have traveled.” The district hopes to resume its student feeding program “later in April,” according to the statement.

Lexington Three has made arrangements with Lexington School District One to provide meals to students who still need to receive free food during the two-week shutdown. Parents may visit Gilbert Primary School at 520 Main Street in Gilbert on the following dates to receive meals: