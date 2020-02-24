School Board plans session on superintendent search

The Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees has planned a special called meeting for Tuesday night (Feb. 25) to discuss its ongoing search for a new Superintendent. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda, released Monday afternoon, lists one item: an executive session specifically for “discussion of employment matter regarding superintendent,” according to the agenda. Earlier this year, Lexington Three launched a search through the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for a permanent successor to Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner.

Though the only item listed is an executive session, which is held behind closed doors, the public is always eligible to attend public sessions prior to and following executive sessions to provide oversight to the actions of their elected government officials.

Dr. Hefner was named to the interim role in May 2019 after Dr. Randall Gary departed Batesburg-Leesville for the superintendent job in Spartanburg District 5. Applications for the post of “permanent” superintendent were accepted by the SCSBA through Feb. 20.

The Twin-City News will provide coverage of tomorrow night’s meeting on our digital platforms, as our printed edition for this week will have gone to press by the time tomorrow night’s meeting begins.