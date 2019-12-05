Saluda wins Class AA Upper State but underdogs at State

In small towns all across South Carolina, on those backroads that connect one-stoplight Main Streets and hints of community growing out in the middle of nowhere, Friday night lights still draw hardcore fans like moths to a flame.

In Saluda County, with its 20,000 souls scattered across 450 square miles of mostly wide-open spaces, there is good reason to gather and cheer when the hometown high school football team does something uncommon. There is little else to do here on a Friday night in September and October.

This year’s Saluda High School Tigers are on the doorstep of an achievement that has eluded this community — and every kid who has ever donned a purple-and-white football jersey — for nearly six decades.

On Friday night, Saluda faces off against the Warhorses of Barnwell, perennial winners in Class AA football in South Carolina, and the prize for the victor will be the Class AA State Championship. The whole town, indeed the whole of Saluda County, will be watching their 2019 Tigers.

“Our history really sort of goes back a ways,” said Saluda head coach Stewart Young, who has led the Tigers back into the collective conscience of high school football followers across South Carolina since taking over this program in 2014. Last year’s team posted a 6-4 regular season record and knocked off Blacksburg and Buford in first two weeks of the playoffs before falling short of the finish line in a 34-21 loss to Southside Christian.

“The last championship we’ve been in was 1963,” Coach Young said. “We’ve had some chances here recently, where we’ve gotten to the door but we haven’t gotten through to The Game. This year is different, I guess.”

This year, Saluda now has won the Class AA Upper State Championship with a 12-3 overall record, but they still limped through Region 2-AA play with a 3-2 mark. Those just-up-the-road losses to Abbeville (48-20) and Batesburg-Leesville (28-24) at the tail end of the regular season stung, but the Tigers remained undeterred.

“We’re a big family,” Coach Young said. “We love each other as a team, and we kind of had a little bit of a back-to-back losing streak there at the end of the season. But we came together – the staff, myself, the kids – and said, ‘We’re not having as much fun as we need to have. We need to have more fun.’ And we started doing some things differently.”

They were having fun again, yes, but they also were on mission to chase championship glory. Now, here at the end of that run, the Tigers stand ready to pounce.

In the opening week of the postseason, Blacksburg took the brunt of Saluda’s late-season chip on their shoulder and fell to the mission-ready Tigers 42-6. In the second week of the playoffs, it was Buford who got trampled 55-22 up in Lancaster, and a similar fate befell Southside Christian, 56-42, in Week 3 of the postseason.

The long road trip to a seemingly impossible dream continued, and again it would wind through Abbeville. At that same field 44 miles up the road, a good ways past Hill and Dale and the lonely two-lane turn-off toward Promised Land, against those same players from a few weeks earlier – but this time, a very different outcome. It was an epic showdown, but in a 32-28 decision, the Saluda Tigers found themselves finally in a position to do something that hasn’t been done in this community for longer than most folks in Saluda County have been alive.

“It’s funny how a month and half can change things,” Coach Young said. “Hats off to the players, the way they played and reacted to adversity to get us to this position.”

The Tigers rode their late rally on the strength of four-year starter, All-Everything quarterback Noah Bell, who owns numerous offensive records and has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 3,600 yards during this, his senior season. Senior wide receiver and free safety Dallan Wright has added more explosiveness to the Tigers’ offensive weaponry with 22 touchdowns and more than 1,400 receiving yards.

“Those two are key for us,” Coach Young said. “Our offensive philosophy is sort of air raid. We throw first.”

The Tigers’ recent challenges have forced them to keep the ball on the ground a little more than usual. “We’ve had to go with a little bit of the running game here recently, which has really helped us,” the coach added. “But we’re going to try to throw it and get it out quick and run fast as we can.”

Barnwell’s Warhorses, under the guidance of head coach Dwayne Garrick, has been a program rising too like a phoenix over the past half-decade. They were 3-8 in 2013 before Coach Garrick came back to Barnwell County after only one season at River Bluff High, and on this, Garrick’s second tenure at Barnwell, the Warhorses have quickly regained the respect and fearsome reputation of being the team to beat in Class AA football in South Carolina.

Barnwell has notched a 51-5 record over the past five seasons. The Warhorses ended up 13-1 last year, unbeaten going into the 2018 Class AA State Championship against Abbeville – who met Barnwell with a 48-14 buzzsaw to cut their championship dreams short.

This year, Barnwell is a perfect 15-0 headed into Friday’s State Championship game. Saluda’s Coach Young knows it will take everything in the Tigers’ tank – and a little more, in fact — to wrest that seemingly predestined title out of Barnwell’s hands and bring it home to Saluda instead.

“I know how good they are and I understand the tradition we’re going against,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to tell my kids today. I’m glad someone said that – 51-5 – and my kids need to know that. Our town loves football, and they’re going to be there for us Friday night. We’re looking forward to that.”

The Saluda Tigers play the very first game of Championship Weekend in South Carolina. Kickoff will be 5 p.m. Friday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, on the campus of Benedict College.

If the Tigers should defeat Barnwell, Coach Young knows what will welcome the boys and their coaches when they get home late Friday night:

“They’ll be waiting us to get into town, and they’ll be ready to celebrate with us. It’ll be a fun night – something that this town, as a community has always dreamed about, something we’ve talked about and talked about. Now, here’s our chance to do it.”

Story by Tony Baughman / Published December 5, 2019