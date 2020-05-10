Saluda, Edgefield Co. providers plan COVID-19 testing events

Healthcare workers await the beginning of a COVID-19 testing event at a Columbia-area senior facility on Friday, as DHEC ramps us testing statewide. Photo courtesy of DHEC

Healthcare providers and local community partners in adjacent Saluda County and nearby Edgefield County have stepped up to provide residents in their neighborhoods with free coronavirus testing later this month.

The four testing events are part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) effort to ramp up its fight against COVID-19 statewide. No mobile testing events are currently listed in the Batesburg-Leesville area nor anywhere in Lexington County on DHEC’s online mobile testing guide.

Self Regional Medical Centers, in collaboration with DHEC and Saluda County Government, will host a mobile testing clinic on Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is scheduled for Saluda Elementary School, 200 Matthews Drive in Saluda.

A second Saluda County testing event is slated for Monday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at Saluda Elementary School.

In Edgefield County at Johnston Elementary School, about 18 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville just off Highway 23, mobile COVID-19 screenings are planned for Wednesday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Earlier today (Saturday), DHEC and community partners hosted a free screening clinic in the small southeast Richland County community of Hopkins, as well as in Greenville County. Those events were, according to DHEC, “part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in under-served and rural communities across the state.”

Some critics of increased testing have expressed concern that more screenings across the Palmetto State will increase the number of reported cases and thus slow down efforts to quickly reopen the state’s struggling economy. However, the official testing strategy developed by DHEC states that “in order to begin the safe transition back to our day-to-day quality of life and vibrant economy, South Carolina will need to increase per capita testing to allow for more precise public health interventions that will help reactivate our economy.”

The federal government has committed to provide DHEC with enough swabs and testing supplies to test 2 percent of South Carolina’s population in May and June, the agency reported. That would mean a target of about 110,000 people tested per month.

Since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina in early March, public and private laboratories have conducted 80,963 tests. Of those, there have been 7,531 confirmed cases or a 9.3 percent positive test rate. Of those positive cases, there have been 330 confirmed deaths (4.3 percent fatality rate).

“Testing helps us to quickly identify hotspots, catch outbreaks before they spread, and indicate where resources are most needed,” according to DHEC.

No mobile or pop-up COVID-19 screening events are yet scheduled in the Batesburg-Leesville area, where 42 cases of the coronavirus now have been confirmed. Officials at DHEC have expressed interest in forging community partnerships here to host a texting event some time in the future.