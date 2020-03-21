Saluda County adjusts student meal procedures

The Saluda County School District has adjusted its execution of the student meal program being offered while coronavirus fears have shuttered schools statewide.

On Saturday afternoon, Superintendent Harvey Livingston released the following statement regarding the effort to feed Saluda County students:

Beginning Monday, March 23, Saluda County Schools will adjust how student meals will be picked up. The District will have two drive-up locations and several walk-up locations. These changes are being made in an attempt to serve more children while at the same time reducing the number of staff members needed throughout the District to continue operations.

Per federal regulation, children must be present to receive a meal, and all children eighteen and under are eligible for food. Each bag will contain

the day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.

Meals will be available at the following walk up locations and times:

Riverside Community Center from 10:30 a.m – 11:30 a.m.

Rubys (near Little River Landing) from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Oakwood Drive from 10:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.

Spearpoint Loop from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Saluda County also will use a mobile bus for student meal pick-up at the following locations and times. Please be on time at your location.

10:30 – Willow Creek Apartments (10 minutes)

10:45 – Juniper Drive (15 minutes)

11:05 – Denny/East Wheeler Circle (10 minutes)

11:20 – Saluda Livestock (10 minutes)

11:40 – Hillview (15 minutes)

12:00 – Village Road (15 minutes)



Saluda High School will continue to serve as a drive-through site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Rubys will also serve as a drive-through site for the Hollywood area from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The District will continue to monitor its student meal program and make adjustments as needed.