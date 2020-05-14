Saluda Co. will host three virus testing sites as S.C. cases top 8,000

Cars line up at Darlington County drive-through testing site last week. Photo courtesy of DHEC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and a team of community healthcare partners will host the first of three mobile COVID-19 pop-up screening sites in Saluda County on Thursday at Saluda Primary School.

Saluda County Emergency Management, DHEC and Self Regional Medical Centers will begin testing at 9 a.m. at the school, located at 200 Matthews Drive. Testing will continue until 4 p.m. or until all of the available test materials are exhausted. The tests are free.

“Anyone that wants to be tested can come and drive through. For those that don’t drive, there is an opportunity at each of these sites that they can walk up and be tested as well,” said Joshua Morton, Saluda County’s Emergency Management Director.

On Friday, Carolina Health Centers, Ridge Spring Family Practice and DHEC will host a second testing clinic at the Ridge Spring Civic Center, 900 W. Main Street. That mobile clinic is also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Self Regional Medical, Emanuel Clinic and DHEC again will test on Monday, May 18 at Saluda Primary School starting at 10 a.m.. In all, DHEC is providing materials for up to 1,100 tests in Saluda County over the three-day event.

Since testing began in late March, more than 90 positive cases have been confirmed in Saluda County, which has a population of 20,470 residents.

“That numerically may not seem that high, but whenever you compare it to our population, we actually have the fourth-highest infection rate per capita by counties in South Carolina,” Mr. Morton said. “So we are very concerned about the increased case counts we’ve been seeing.”

Of course, as more people are tested, the total number of infections likely will increase, but that is part of the process of understanding – and working harder and smarter to mitigate – the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s again why they’re doing these mobile testing clinics,” Mr. Morton said, “trying to sort of get a better feel for how many cases truly are out there. We just don’t know, but models do suggest that a high percentage of people are asymptomatic. They just don’t know whether or not they have it.”

Overall, the total number of cases recorded in South Carolina now has reached 8,030 cases with 133 positive tests reported by DHEC today. Of those, the death toll stands at 362 across 46 counties.

The daily positive case count varies, dipping some days then spiking again depending on the number of tests performed. However, since the week of April 4, South Carolina has consistently recorded more than 1,000 new cases per week. So far this, there have been 420 new cases reported statewide Monday through today, with four days left in the week and more of the state reopening after the lockdown.

While much attention has been paid to the high case counts in the major metropolitan areas of the state, the four counties with the highest infection rate per capita are rural: Clarendon County (population 33,745), Lee County (pop. 17,142), Williamsburg County (pop. 30,606) and of course, Saluda County.

“Saluda County is definitely an area of concern right now with this COVID, just the number of cases we’re seeing,” Mr. Morton said.

The absence of testing opportunities – and perhaps even a mindset of being 10-foot-tall and bulletproof, somehow impervious to infection – makes getting a handle on the depth of COVID-19’s spread in those rural counties and across the state a challenge for public health officials.

The numbers in this rural county are a warning sign for other under-served areas to be tested and to know for sure just how prevalent the virus might be – especially among the poor and minority populations, which have shown to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In South Carolina, at least 45 percent of the positive cases have been among African-Americans , who make up 27 percent of the state’s total population.

“When you look at the make-up of Saluda County, we do have a pretty high population of minorities as well as those with lower incomes,” Mr. Morton said. “It’s starting to show and manifest itself in our community with the higher numbers that are coming in.”

Mobile testing clinics also will be held in nearby Edgefield County at Johnston Primary School on May 20-21.

At present, there are no upcoming mobile testing events planned in the Batesburg-Leesville, and the DHEC website for mobile testing clinics lists only two healthcare providers in all of Lexington County that offer at-will testing: Doctors Care in Cayce and Pelion Family Practice.