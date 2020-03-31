Salons, gyms and other ‘non-essential’ venues ordered closed

With the number of new coronavirus cases increasing by more than 100 each day for the past four days, the latest executive order issued by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster prescribes the closing of a long list of “non-essential” businesses – including barber shops, salons, gyms and tattoo parlors – across South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster handed down the order late Tuesday afternoon, shuttering entertainment venues, recreational and athletic facilities, and “close-contact service providers” for at least 15 days, according to the document. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

On the comprehensive list of the “non-essential” businesses ordered closed are:

Entertainment venues and facilities as follows: (a) Night clubs (b) Bowling alleys (c) Arcades (d) Concert venues (e) Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers (f) Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums) (g) Racetracks (h) Indoor children’s play areas, with the exception of licensed childcare facilities (i) Adult entertainment venues (j) Bingo halls (k) Venues operated by social clubs;

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows: (a) Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms (b) Spas and public or commercial swimming pools (c) Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities (d) Spectator sports (e) Sports that involve interaction in close proximity to and within less than six (6) feet of another person (f) Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment (g) Activities on commercial or public playground equipment; and

Close-contact service providers as follows: (a) Barber shops (b) Hair salons (c) Waxing salons (d) Threading salons (e) Nail salons and spas (f) Body-art facilities and tattoo services (g) Tanning salons (h) Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

The latest round of closings ordered by the Governor fell short of a complete statewide “shelter-in-place” order on par with such restrictions ordered in other parts of the country where COVID-19 cases continue to mount and the pandemic continues to spread. On Tuesday, the latest release of confirmed case numbers released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control raised the total confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 1,083.