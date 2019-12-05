Ridge Spring-Monetta wins Class A Upper State, going for State

There is a revival afoot on the Ridge.

The downtown business district in Ridge Spring is becoming a popular destination for antique collectors, foodies with a taste for farm-to-table cooking, and history buffs. The family-owned peach farms around Monetta and the Highway 23 corridor are diversifying and advancing at the vanguard of South Carolina’s ever-relevant agri-business sector.

Over on U.S. 1, tucked between Aiken and Batesburg-Leesville, a new $40.6 million high school is rising out of the sandhills and is set to invite students to cross the yard sometime this winter to a new beacon of hope for quality education here. And this weekend, at the denouement of a football season in which this community has christened a new stadium and welcomed a tough-as-nails coach with roots that run deep here, Ridge Spring-Monetta’s Trojans could prove they are the very best among all of South Carolina’s small-town, dirt-road Friday night combatants.

RS-M will face Horry County powerhouse Green Sea Floyds – defending State Champions whose mascot also is a Trojan – in prime time this Friday at 8 p.m., under the lights at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. On the line: the 2019 Class A State Championship.

RS-M head coach Brian Smith and his strong, stout young men in Columbia blue and gold are ready – and they know their community will be behind them all the way.

“This is our 11th game on the road this year because our stadium wasn’t ready,” said Coach Smith, meeting with statewide media during a press event Monday morning in the Founders Zone atop Columbia’s Williams-Brice Stadium. “So, we’ve made a lot of bus rides, and I think our community showed Friday night just what it means to them.”

Last Friday night, RS-M rolled just 21 miles down Highway 39 to face longtime arch-rival Wagener-Salley in the Upper State Championship game. It was a chance to avenge an earlier regular season loss to the then-unbeaten War Eagles – or sadly fall short of glory.

In championship form, the Trojans won their hard-knock rematch 26-22 and punched their ticket to the state title game. After that stunning upset of Wagener-Salley, the victory parade stretched through the night from the Wagener town limits, all the way through New Holland, past Jones’ Crossroads, and back home noisily to the outskirts of Monetta.

“We had a huge crowd down in Wagener, and then the ride back was something I’ve never experienced in coaching,” Coach Smith said. “We had fire trucks. We had police cars. People were calling ahead, and we had people on the side of the road at the gas stations and through town.”

Around these parts, up and down the Ridge, football is still king on Friday nights in the fall. “That’s one thing sometimes you miss in the bigger schools,” said Coach Smith, who relocated to RS-M in June after serving as offensive coordinator at Eastside High School in Greenville County and before that at Southside High, also part of the Greenville-Spartanburg metroplex. “The communities here are so small, it (football) is something they still take pride in.”

A state championship won by the old Monetta High School back in the 1960s and a girls’ basketball winning streak 70 years ago are still part of the lore here, spoken of in hushed tones with genuine reverence among old-timers on the Ridge. “What I try to tell these kids is, their legacy and the team they leave behind and the teams to come, they are going to be judged by each one going forward,” Coach Smith said. “We want to make it better each year.”

For these young RS-M Trojans, the chance to permanently etch their names in the hometown history books “is a dream come true,” said Daniel Harris, a senior wide receiver and defensive back who was joined by senior running back/linebacker Collier Sullivan and sophomore quarterback Rem Leaphart on the dais Monday, right next to their plain-spoken coach.

“Just to make it better for our community, to have something to bring home, something to always talk about,” Harris said.

The more things change…

“So, we haven’t really changed a lot.”

Coach Smith, looking to the three players sitting next to him, spoke of the recent past at Ridge Spring-Monetta, that time before he found his way back home to Aiken County after nearly three decades and landed on the Ridge.

As the 2019 season approached, the RS-M football program was coming off two appearances – and two losses – in Upper State Championship games over the past three seasons. Former head coach Kenny Lipsey, architect of the Trojans’ most recent success, had taken another assignment outside Aiken County Schools.

“They ran a lot of spread concepts,” Coach Smith said. “I think I’ve probably changed more than they (the players) have because they would tell you, as we started out, I was throwing so much at them early to see what would stick. And a lot of those things, we kind of got away from because we just weren’t good at them.”

The RS-M Trojans work out of a spread offense with an emphasis on balancing the run and the pass, Coach Smith said to the X’s-and-O’s sportswriters gathered Monday.

“We’ve won games this year throwing, and we’ve won them running,” he said. “One thing about the spread is a lot of times, you come into a game and what you think is going to work doesn’t work and you’ve got to go to something else. We’ve been able to balance that a little bit.”

Defensively, RS-M works out of multiple fronts, and based out of a four-man front, the Trojans faced three run-heavy teams through the playoffs, “so we’ve gotten a little more men in the box the past couple of weeks,” Coach Smith noted.

Outside of the playbook, what has had to change dramatically on the Ridge from seasons past is “attitude,” Coach Smith said. “We had to talk about how I want things. There’s a lot of times they heard me say, ‘Guys, I let y’all down. I messed this up. I did not explain what I wanted you to do exactly like I wanted it,’ and we’ve had to cover it.”

Little things like how the Trojans come onto the field and how they leave the field, things like not running down the other team’s sideline, like not stepping on their mascot at the 50-yard line – these are important details in Brian Smith football at Ridge Spring-Monetta High.

“I know they hate me saying that each week, but it’s just little things that I think are important as we play,” Coach Smith said. “Those kinds of things, and just trying to do the small things right every day in practice, it gives us the opportunity to do some big things.”

This is, after all, a coach who came up in the freewheeling 1980s as a rough-and-tumble player at nearby Midland Valley High School, a kid from the Valley who went on to play his college ball at Clemson under notoriously demanding (and legendary) coach Danny Ford and his lackluster successor Ken Hatfield, and who started coaching in a time when gritty, hard-nosed discipline was an accepted, even expected, part of the high school football culture. It’s a culture that has grown “soft” according to some old-school coaches.

Has Brian Smith brought that tougher, rock’em-sock’em brand of football back to the Ridge?

“I’m not saying we’re tough. I think we’re a lot softer than we used to be; all of us are, than we used to be when we first started coaching,” he said. “I’ll be 50 next month, and I feel like the game has changed a ton in my 29 years of coaching. The things we did back then really wouldn’t work now, but I want to give our players some things to understand – that when it’s tough in the game, we’re okay. The practice has been harder than the game; the game is cruise control.”

Those, according to Coach Smith, are lasting lessons for life that last far beyond the football field.

“There’s times in life when you may lose a job, somebody gets sick, something bad happens to you, money’s tight – it happens to all of us,” he said. “You’ve got to find a way to get out of that, and I think football can teach you some of those skills.”

Bouncing back

Under new Coach Smith, wins – not just big wins on the scoreboard but little wins on the practice field and in the locker room – add up when you’re trying to put together a playoff run from a lackluster regular season. The Trojans finished their regulation schedule with a 6-4 overall mark and a 5-2 record in Region 3-A.

They started their 2019 campaign with lopsided non-conference losses to area rivals Batesburg-Leesville (where they were trailing 21-0 when persistent severe weather led the Trojans to choose a forfeit over playing a make-up game away on a soggy field) and Saluda, which has gone on to punch its own ticket to the Class AA state title game. Once in conference play, the Trojans also struggled against conference foes Blackville-Hilda and Wagener-Salley.

Finishing strong with convincing Region wins over Estill and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, RS-M opened their Upper State playoff march with a 47-0 trouncing of Great Falls. A hard-fought second round victory 38-30 over Whitmire followed, and a triple-overtime 26-24 rematch win against Blackville-Hilda set up the epic rematch last week with Wagener-Salley for the Upper State title.

“The second round night up in Whitmire was just wild. That’s probably some of the worst weather I’ve played in in a long time, maybe since Stall in ’95, but we found a way to win that game,” Coach Smith said, recalling that year 24 years ago when he coached nearby Strom Thurmond High to a 27-26 Lower State Championship win on a rainy night in North Charleston.

The final obstacle between the Trojans and their State Championship bid, previously unbeaten and barely challenged Wagener-Salley, loomed large as last Friday night approached. In RS-M’s return to the War Eagles’ nest, one thing was very different, Coach Smith said: “We were finally healthy.”

“It was a neat week. Playing a rival school 20 minutes down the road in the same county was an amazing experience for us, for me and our kids,” he said. “The quarterback, the receiver, the center – we had about four guys out the first time around against (Wagener-Salley). And we’re playing a little better defensively now than we were at that point in the season.”

Now, this Friday night, RS-M lines up against Green Sea Floyds, a defending-championship team that remains formidable with a 12-1 record this year. This likely will be the hometown Trojans’ toughest test of the year, and a state title win will demand the best effort – and the biggest show of heart, soul, grit and guts – from every player on the roster.

For the pride of the Ridge, this Friday night really is about so much more than championship trophies and bragging rights. It’s about more than history and legacy.

It’s about proving that the revival on the Ridge is real and lasting.

“We’re ready to show our talent, ready to show that we have heart,” said Collier Sullivan, who will be playing his final game as a Trojan on Friday night. “This just makes us feel like we have hope, just makes us feel like we’re special.”

To many who call the Ridge home, these 2019 RS-M Trojans – win or lose Friday night – are and will forever be very special indeed.

Story by Tony Baughman / December 5, 2019