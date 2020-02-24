Remains found by hunters identified as missing man

The remains identified as Taylor Devin Johnson were found by hunters in the woods near Leesville.

Remains found last week by hunters in the woods off Martin Smith Road in Leesville have been identified as a Gilbert man missing for four years.

The remains belong to Taylor Devin Johnson, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who said Johnson’s cause and manner of death are yet undetermined.

“Taylor was 22 when he was last seen by his father walking along Pond Branch Road the evening of May 31, 2016,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release from the sheriff’s department. “He was reported to us as a missing person three days later.”

According to family in published reports, Johnson had been spotted walking along Pond Branch Highway near a Dollar General store just off A.C. Bauknight Road around 7 p.m. the night he was last seen. Family members told a Columbia television outlet in 2018 that Johnson had been going through some domestic troubles at the time he went missing.

Investigators found a wallet containing Johnson’s South Carolina identification card near his remains, according to the sheriff. The investigation in Johnson’s death remains open, according to Koon.

Detectives will continue to search the area where Johnson’s remains were found, according to the department release.

“We’ve had multiple investigators on this case and conducted several searches to follow up on tips we’ve received through the years,” Koon said. “I’m glad we’ve determined Taylor’s final location as his family has spent the past four years wondering where he was.”