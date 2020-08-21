Recycling event planned in B-L for next weekend

Next weekend, Batesburg-Leesville residents will have the opportunity to recycle electronics and tires, have old papers shredded on-site and to donate household goods to be repurposed.

A Recycling Drop-off Event will be held on Saturday, August 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School, 600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville.

This event is being co-hosted by the County of Lexington Solid Waste Management Department, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, and the Town of Batesburg-Leesville.

Among the items that may be dropped off are:

Electronics (E-Waste) – Limit of 8 items per household. Computer components and small items will be bundled to count as one item. Electronics accepted include computers, monitors, printers, copiers, scanners, televisions, cell phones, VCR and DVD players, fax machines, stereo equipment, gaming systems and other household electronics. Appliances are NOT accepted. Electronics are also accepted at no charge from Lexington County residents at the Edmund Landfill Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tires – Limit of 8 tires per household. Small car and truck tires, wheelbarrow, ATV and bicycle tires will be accepted. Rims do NOT need to be removed.

Paper Shredding – Limit of 5 boxes or paper bags per household. Shredding is performed immediately on site. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Please do not use plastic bags.

Household Goods – Goodwill Industries will be onsite to collect gently used furniture, household decorations, clothing and other materials to be reused.

Material generated by businesses, including non-profit organizations, rental properties, schools, and churches, is NOT accepted at drop-off events.

For more information and future recycling event dates, please visit the Lexington County Solid Waste Management website at or contact the department at (803) 755-3325.