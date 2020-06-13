Prisma cancels COVID-19 screening in B-L even as cases spike

A graph produced by DHEC shows how the number of new cases has spiked since Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his stay-at-home order on May 4.

Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have canceled a planned COVID-19 moble screening event in Batesburg-Leesville – even as the number of reported coronavirus cases in our community increased by more than 30 percent in a single week.

The mobile testing clinic was to have been held next Saturday, June 20 at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School. However, the event has been removed from DHEC’s list of more than 80 pop-up screenings planned across the state by July 2.

On its website, Prisma Health now lists two days of a mobile testing event at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Prisma’s public relations office has not yet responded to a request for comment on the Batesburg-Leesville cancellation.

As of last Saturday, DHEC had tallied 59 coronavirus cases in the two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070) since testing began in March. With the latest DHEC data release earlier today, the Batesburg-Leesville area now has experienced 78 confirmed cases.

For the second consecutive day, DHEC reported more than 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Saturday’s data reveals 770 new cases statewide and six additional deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 17,955 and the cumulative death toll to 599.

On Friday, DHEC reported 772 news cases after tallying 687 new cases on Thursday. South Carolina has seen a steady spike in its case count since Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his stay-at-home order on May 4.

Earlier this week, Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s State Epidemiologist, said in her weekly briefing that she was “more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before.”

“For the past two weeks, we’ve seen some of our highest daily numbers since the pandemic began,” she said. “and there have also been recent increases in our percent positive, which tells us that more people than we would hope for who are being tested are sick.”

Gov. McMaster has extended the state of emergency that was to have expired Thursday but has not issued a second order to shut down the state again.

“Closing a business is essentially the taking of that property for a short period of time. If that time is extended for too long that business can’t survive and that government has taken that property,” the governor said during Wednesday’s. “That’s not allowed without compensation. It’s a constitutional question.”

Gov. McMaster did encourage South Carolinians to continue social distancing and to wear face masks when going out into public places.

“In other words, be smart,” Gov. McMaster said. “There’s a lot of stupid floating out there.”

Across all of Lexington County, the case count hit at least 50 new cases for the third straight day with 50 new cases reported Saturday, after 61 cases in Friday’s data and 52 on Thursday.

Statewide testing for COVID-19 also has increased, as more than 170 permanent testing facilities offer coronavirus screenings in addition to DHEC’s planned mobile clinics.

DHEC and Prisma Health will be at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School next Saturday