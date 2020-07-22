Panthers’ Williams nominated for student-athlete honor

Ke’Shoun Williams is up for an inaugural award for student-athletes.

Ke’Shoun Williams, a 2020 graduate of Batesburg-Leesville High School, has been named as a top ten finalist for the inaugural Bridge Builder Excellence Award (BBEA).

This award, presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, recognizes high school football players for their accomplishments in the community, in the classroom and on the field. All of the finalists were selected from 300 high schools statewide using the following criteria: football participation (30 percent); academics (minimum 3.2 GPA / 40 percent); and exemplary character, community citizenship and leadership (30 percent).

The winner of this year’s Bridge Builder Excellence Award will be announced on Thursday, July 23 in a special worldwide live-streamed event from Zen in downtown Greenville, starting at 5:30 pm.

Congratulations and good luck, Ke’Shoun!