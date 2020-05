Even with schools closed to the coronavirus outbreak, three student-athletes from Batesburg-Leesville High School recently inked agreements to continue their athletic skills at the collegiate level:

Lauren Caughman is pictured with her dad, Craig, and mother, Tracey.

Lauren is going to do Track and Field at North Greenville University in the fall.

Manuel Ramos Ibarra is pictured with Sonya Bryant, Principal of B-L High School (front row), along with Gary Adams, Athletic Director; Eric Gambrell, Assistant Principal of B-L High School; and Ryan Smith, B-L High School Varsity Soccer Coach.

Manuel is going to play soccer at Spartanburg Methodist College in the Fall.