ONLINE WORSHIP DIRECTORY

During the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a number of local churches are hosting online worship services in response to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s “social distancing” recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

If your church is providing virtual worship opportunities, please e-mail the information (and links) to editor@twin-citynews.com and we will post the information.

Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church will have its 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service available on its official Facebook page HERE.

Leesville United Methodist Church will host a Facebook Live worship service this Sunday morning, March 22, at 10 a.m. The church’s official Facebook page is HERE.

Twin-City Church of Christ will be doing a live stream worship service on Sunday, March 22 and March 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. The church’s official Facebook page is HERE.

Wittenberg Lutheran Church will be streaming its weekly services and other programming on its YouTube channel.