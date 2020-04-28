On foot, In the Air: Utility crews labor while most of us slept

Utility personnel from Dominion Energy had to hike into a remote location inaccessible by road and labored in darkness into early Tuesday morning to restore power for more than 4,000 customers across a three-county region.

The power failure occurred early evening Monday when a cross-arm on a power pole between Ward and Ridge Spring broke, “which allowed a wire to sag and burn down,” according to Matthew Long, spokesman for Dominion Energy South Carolina.

Power was restored to more than 1,000 customers in Edgefield County by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dominion Energy online outage map. An hour later, street lights around Batesburg-Leesville flickered on and all but a handful of customers in Lexington and Saluda counties were back online.

“The problem occurred in a remote, low area that was inaccessible due to water. Crews had to walk to four structures and climb those poles to make repairs,” Mr. Long said.

While crew members moved equipment to and from their trucks parked some distance from the broken and burned power pole and made their repairs to the system, law enforcement officers from the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department monitored intersections around town. Traffic signals and street lights were extinguished by the extended power failure, and neighborhoods fell pitch black under a starlit night with only the very slightest waxing crescent moon.

Meanwhile, some vocally disgruntled Dominion Energy customers took to social media throughout the night and into the wee hours to grouse about the loss of power and a perceived increased frequency of power interruptions since the Virginia-based utility merged in January 2019 with SCANA, the former parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G).

Asked if recent power failures could be related to Dominion Energy mismanagement or inheriting an aging infrastructure from SCE&G, Mr. Long pointed to Dominion’s ongoing commitment to improving service to its customers.

“SCE&G started long-term system improvement planning for this area in 2014. Dominion Energy is currently working a project that is part of this plan,” he said. “Additional work is scheduled for the coming years. In addition, our asset inspection and correction process plus regular tree trimming have been extremely effective in reducing outages.”

