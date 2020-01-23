No injuries reported in early morning school bus accident

No one was injured today (Thursday, Jan. 23) when a Lexington Three school bus carrying 14 students slid off the road into a ditch on Rock N Creek Road, a narrow, winding passage located near Acapulco on Lake Murray in northern Leesville.

The accident happened at 6:52 during the morning commute. There was no damage to the bus, and all of the students aboard “were safely transported to their appropriate school via another bus that came to pick them up,” according to Mackenzie Taylor, Public Information Director for Lexington Three Schools.

“Once they arrived at their school, they were again assessed by our school nurses and released to class,” Mrs. Taylor said in a release from the school district.

All parents were notified of the accident. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and investigated. No charges will be filed in the accident, according to Mrs. Taylor.