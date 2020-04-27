New outreach aims to feed seniors during virus shutdown

A worker for Senior Resources distributes food to a senior citizen during Monday’s first day of a new six-week food program during the COVID-19 outbreak. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Around 100 bags of food were distributed to senior citizens in the Batesburg-Leesville area Monday morning as part of a new outreach aimed at the elderly during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Senior Resources, a Columbia-based social services non-profit, has partnered with local agencies such as Lexington County Recreation & Aging Commission (LCRAC) to provide more than 120,000 meals to senior citizens. The Emergency Senior Nutrition Program is projected to last six weeks, and the first wave of meals went out in about 90 minutes at the Batesburg-Leesville Leisure Center.

The first cars started lining up at the Leisure Center around 9:30 Monday morning. The next food distribution in the Batesburg-Leesville community will be next Monday, May 4. Seniors in the Gilbert-Summit community may pick up meals starting at 10:30 on Tuesdays at the Gilbert-Summit Sports Complex, 100 Broad St. in Gilbert.

A private donor and Southern Way Catering are providing five free meals weekly for seniors in Lexington, Richland, Clarendon and Anderson counties.

“Even as the economy begins to re-open, senior citizens remain among the most at-risk for serious COVID-19 complications and are urged to continue social distancing practices,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “These meals are keeping seniors safe and healthy. Senior Resources is excited to extend our emergency meal services for additional weeks in Richland County and to help other counties around the state implement expanded senior nutrition services.”

To qualify for the meal pack, recipients must be a senior citizen (60-plus) or a caregiver taking a meal to a senior citizen. Recipients must reside in Lexington County (or one of the other counties served). All meal recipients must show a state issued identification and provide a name, address and phone number at pick-up.

Loved ones who are picking up a meal for a senior resident must have their ID available. Only two meal packs are allowed per car (10 individual meals).

Anyone interested in helping senior citizens during this time may make monetary donations to Senior Resources’ Disaster Relief Fund located on the agency website or may mail in a donation designated for the disaster relief fund.