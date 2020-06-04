Midlands Tech plans three virtual enrollment events

Midlands Technical College (MTC), which maintains a campus in Batesburg-Leesville, is hosting three virtual drop-in enrollment events on June 16, July 14, and August 4.

Events will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. All who are interested in getting a start on their higher-education journey are invited to attend.

At virtual drop-in enrollment events, potential students may Learn about MTC’s over 150 academic programs; see what financial aid options are available; meet with the college’s Admissions team on Zoom; learn about the college and the MTC enrollment process; and get help navigating the MTC application.

To attend one of the upcoming drop-in events, potential students may use a special link to access Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/95814034928 | Meeting ID: 958 1403 4928