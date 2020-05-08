Lexington County joins Mental Health Month observance

It’s Mental Health Month, and the Lexington County Community Mental Health Center is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to remind folks that during this time of uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, help is available.

“These last weeks have taught Americans numerous lessons and reminded us of many important things,” said Dr. Kenneth Rogers, State Director of the Department of Mental Health, in a National Mental Health Month release. “One of the most important is that each of us must be as vigilant about our mental health as we are our physical health; they go hand in hand. Though these are difficult and uncertain times, we in the mental health field are heartened that folks are seeking resources to cope and maintain their mental health, and want to remind our community that doing so is important not only in difficult times like these but always.”

Locally, Lexington County Community Mental Health Center provides mental health services throughout Lexington County with five locations in Batesburg-Leesville, Lexington and Swansea.

“All of Lexington County Mental Health’s clinics are open and continuing to serve patients as well as accepting new patients,” said Sarah Main, the agency’s executive director. “We are utilizing telehealth and phone consults to assure safety for both patients and staff and doing on-site health screenings and temperature checks before allowing anyone to enter the buildings.”

Lexington County Community Mental Health has set up video conferencing inside its clinics. This technology allows staff and patients to meet while in separate rooms.

“Any county resident who needs help can contact us and feel confident that we are taking the necessary precautions to keep them safe,” Ms. Main said.

Mental health centers across South Carolina continue to accept new patients and in-person visits for emergency care and scheduled injections, with COVID-19 safeguards for patients and staff.

“We offer a robust system of outpatient services for adults, children, and families, inpatient services for those in need of acute care, and 24/7/365 statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention for people in psychiatric crisis,” Dr. Rogers of SCMHD added. “If you need help, please reach out.”

National Mental Health Month is an observance designed to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In the Palmetto State, mental health service providers “challenge South Carolinians to consider their views toward mental illness, respect those who live with these medical disorders, and fight the stigma that too often prevents people in need from seeking help,” according to an agency report.

To find the SCDMH mental health center closest to you, visit www.scdmh.net and click “find help”. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1 (833) 364-CCRI to reach your local Community Crisis Response and Intervention Team.

“We will make it through this, together,” said Dr. Rogers. “Feeling anxious, scared, or overwhelmed right now is NORMAL. But there are steps we can take to address these feelings. If you need us, we’re here to help you do that.”