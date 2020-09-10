Medal of Honor recipient with local roots speaks to national media

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne addresses a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon.

On the eve of his recognition with the Medal of Honor, Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne went before the national press Thursday afternoon to discuss the high honor and the 2015 mission in Iraq that led to it.

Sgt. Maj. Payne, who grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff, will be conferred the Medal of Honor during a 3 p.m. ceremony Friday at the White House.

Here is the video of the press conference Thursday:

Read the the release from the White House, announcing the Medal of Honor recognition for Sgt. Maj. Payne here.