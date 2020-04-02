Local small businesses ready to line up for COVID-19 relief loans

Many small businesses in Batesburg-Leeville, around South Carolina and across America are approaching a crossroads as the coronavirus spreads and more shutdown orders are issued by governments trying to keep folks safe.

Fortunately, there just might be a glimmer of hope already on the horizon as the sun comes up Friday morning. It’s the first day small businesses may apply for their portion of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Small businesses not only in South Carolina but across the country, are in a state of crisis,” said Frank Knapp Jr., president and CEO of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce. “Consumer demand is actually 70 percent of our entire economy… and right now, consumer demand for a lot of small businesses is all the way to the floor. That’s why you see the big demand for an injection of federal dollars into small businesses to help them survive.”

From the massive stimulus package approved by Congress, about $350 billion has been set aside for a “Paycheck Protection Program” aimed at offering small businesses low-interest loans to keep employees on the payroll. The loan program provides up to eight weeks of assistance to cover payroll and employee overhead dating back to mid-February through the end of June.

The program is being administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“The applications can be taken by any private lender that is eligible to give a SBA loan,” Mr. Knapp said. “Anybody who’s got a business, who’s got payroll, or a sole proprietor – it opens the doors to really try to service all small businesses, no matter what type of status they have.”

The federal government is making it reasonably easy for business owners to secure these loans to pay their workers, officials say. No loan payments are required for the first six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are needed, and over time, the loans may be forgiven – becoming in essence non-taxable federal grants to keep these businesses afloat.

File Early

However, small businesses are being encouraged to file early – ideally first thing Friday morning – because of the finite pool of money currently available in the CARES Act.

“Congress put $350 billion into this program, and that may sound like a lot, but we expect demand to be through the roof,” Mr. Knapp said. “That $350 billion may be given away in a week, 10 days – and the unfortunate thing about that is, there may be some small businesses that are at the back of the line that have just as much need as many small businesses at the front of the line.”

Whether a local small business gets a slice of the relief pie might become a simple matter of timing, he said. The S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce is still working to help small businesses in the Palmetto State get their fair share.

“We will be encouraging Congress to come back in April, when they do, and to put more money into this program so that all small businesses can have access to it,” Mr. Knapp said.

In addition to the Payroll Protection Program, small businesses also may apply for separate Economic Injury Disaster Loans, also administered by the SBA. No collateral is required for those low-interest loans up to $25,000, and they may cover most categories of operating expenses incurred by small businesses.

Applicants for those Economic Injury Disaster funds can request immediate emergency grants of $10,000 that could be available as soon as three days after approval.

Potential Pitfalls

On Thursday, the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce posted an advisory on its website warning of some reports that small businesses are running into snags already with the Payroll Protection Program loan process.

“The Small Business Chamber is also getting calls saying that the bank or credit union used by the small business is an SBA lender but will not be making PPP loans,” the advisory stated. “A word of caution: if you are not a customer of a private lender, it might not process a PPP loan for you. There is no SBA requirement that they do.”

The state office of the Small Business Administration has published a list of lenders that make SBA-administered loans.

The Small Business Chamber sees the tourism and hospitality industries in the Palmetto State as being the hardest hit by the coronavirus downturn so far.

“It all goes back to demand,” Mr. Knapp said. “We basically have shut down hotels and restaurants. That’s why we saw most of the applications for unemployment benefits came from Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Horry County.”

While other states’ governors have issued mandatory “shelter at home” orders to stem the viral proliferation – allowing citizens to leave home only for essential needs such as food and medication – Gov. Henry McMaster has been reluctant to clamp down so tightly he says to do less damage to South Carolina’s economy. Mr. Knapp and the S.C. Small Business Chamber supports the governor’s reluctance to be more heavy-handed with shutdowns.

“People cannot be hermits in their house. They have to go out for essential services, so we will always have some baseline part of our economy that’s going to be open,” he said. “The intent is simply to stop people from gathering together, enforced social distancing, but I think most people understand now that you need to stay away from others for your protection and theirs.”

The S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce offers a toolbox of resources for small businesses at their website.