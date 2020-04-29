Local plant responds to worker worries amid order to keep producing

As President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday compelling meat plants across the country to stay open and ramp up production, a major poultry enterprise here in Batesburg-Leesville is responding to public criticism from some employees worried about safety at its flagship plant.

Amid growing concerns about COVID-19’s impact on the nation’s food supply – and the coronavirus threat to food-producers’ employees – several workers at Amick Farms were profiled last week in a story produced by Augusta, Ga., television station WJBF NewsChannel 6. Five employees went in front of the cameras to air their grievances about working conditions inside the Batesburg-Leesville facility, where one interviewee claimed “a large number of people” have been infected with COVID-19.

Asked to reveal the exact number of employees who have tested positive for the virus, Amick Farms refused and told The Twin-City News that it “does not release specific information related to COVID-19 among its team members.” Instead, the company issued a carefully-crafted written statement that it was taking all necessary safeguards to protect its workers.

“Government regulations already require food production facilities to operate under strict requirements for cleaning and sanitation,” the company wrote in its response from the corporate communications office. “Each evening, Amick Farms conducts a full sanitation under regulatory programs, with chemical foaming, scrubbing, wash down, sanitization, and environmental microbiological monitoring performed in each production area.”

On Tuesday, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), the nation’s largest food workers union, reported that among its membership at least 5,322 workers have been “directly impacted” by the coronavirus outbreak and 72 people have died. That number includes “workers who tested positive for COVID-19, missed work due to self-quarantine, are awaiting test results, or have been hospitalized and/or are symptomatic,” according to the UFCW.

In Wisconsin, a beef processing plant closed last Friday after 200 workers were infected with COVID-19. Tyson Foods closed pork processing plants in Iowa and Indiana after numerous workers became infected.

In late March, as the COVID-19 outbreak was growing wider, more than two dozen workers, fearful of the coronavirus, walked off the job at a Georgia poultry plant operated by Perdue Farms.

Here in Batesburg-Leesville, in non-unionized South Carolina, Amick Farms states that it protects its workers by complying with procedures and practices recommended by local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

“The primary focus of these efforts is to meet or exceed all CDC and local health department guidance for COVID-19 to help protect the well-being of the company’s team members and their families,” according to the company’s written statement.

DHEC doesn’t release numbers either

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the S.C. Emergency Management Division’s Joint Information Center, identified only as “Laura,” responded to a separate request from The Twin-City News for the exact number of COVID-19 cases reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) by the Amick Farms plant in Batesburg-Leesville.

The agency’s generic reply was, “DHEC remains in close communication with the state’s business community, the Department of Commerce, and other state and federal agencies to provide the most current guidance to businesses of all types, and we continue to work at the regional level with businesses to offer recommendations for when or if an employee or multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 to help ensure businesses are best protecting their employees and the public. When a positive case is confirmed, DHEC works to identify all contacts with the individual who tested positive and the agency provides guidance about infection control measures the best protect coworkers and the public.”

In its written statement, Amick Farms said that the company – which also operates a poultry processing plant in Maryland – coordinated with John Hopkins University to bring on-site a third-party RN/LPN to oversee on-site self-monitoring. The company also “has installed physical barriers (partitions) at work stations and break room tables to separate team members where feasible,” the release stated.

Among the other safeguards cited in Amick Farms’ official statement:

Starting on March 12, 2020, restricted access to external visitors.

Starting March 16, 2020, implemented continuous cleaning and disinfection of common areas and surfaces, including break rooms, restrooms, offices, doorknobs, vending machines, handrails and desks, using only EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) registered sanitizers effective against the COVID-19 virus.

Provide each team member with appropriate personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves. All employees wash their hands multiple times per shift as part of our long-standing food sanitation protocols.

Perform thermal temperature checks on all team members prior to entering the facility.

Educate all team members on the importance of proper hand hygiene, refraining from touching the face and COVID-19 symptoms.

Installed additional hands-free sanitizing stations to foster routine use by team members and implemented alcohol-based hand spray for everyone entering team member entrances.

Implemented staggered break times to enhance social distancing and increased break room areas to facilitate spacing.

Any team members who may have a confirmed test or diagnosis for COVID-19 expected to follow CDC guidance for essential workers.

Developed an in-depth close contact investigation process using the CDC risk assessment criteria.

One of the employees interviewed by WJBF-TV said that she felt financial pressure to work in the plant’s close quarters because she could not afford to take unpaid time off.

In its statement, Amick Farms said that it had “developed a COVID-19 related paid leave program. Any team members that have COVID-19 related symptoms are sent home to self-quarantine and self-monitor with pay. Any team members that are diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to follow their doctor’s orders, self-quarantine and self-monitor with pay for the specified amount of time.”

In addition, the company stated that all hourly team members hired before April 5 had received a 50-cent per hour pay raise effective that day.

Under federal orders to produce

After President Trump issued his executive order, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Wednesday that the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor are more closely monitoring worker safety at all meat-producing plants affected by the order.

“Under the Executive Order and the authority of the Defense Production Act, USDA will work with meat processing to affirm they will operate in accordance with the CDC and OSHA guidance, and then work with state and local officials to ensure that these plants are allowed to operate to produce the meat protein that Americans need,” according to a written statement from the USDA headquarters. “USDA will continue to work with the CDC, OSHA, FDA, and state and local officials to ensure that facilities implementing this guidance to keep employees safe can continue operating.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue said Wednesday that he applauds the President’s executive order to keep meat and poultry processors working through the coronavirus crisis.

“Our nation’s meat and poultry processing facilities play an integral role in the continuity of our food supply chain,” Secretary Perdue said in his statement. “Maintaining the health and safety of these heroic employees in order to ensure that these critical facilities can continue operating is paramount. I also want to thank the companies who are doing their best to keep their workforce safe as well as keeping our food supply sustained. USDA will continue to work with its partners across the federal government to ensure employee safety to maintain this essential industry.”

And with the President’s executive order now in place, and despite some employees’ now-well-publicized concerns, work continues in Batesburg-Leesville on contributing to the nation’s food supply, at a plant that boasts of processing more than 2.9 million chickens per week and that believes it has done what’s needed to keep workers safe during a deadly global pandemic.

“As part of our nation’s essential critical infrastructure, all food production facilities have a special responsibility to maintain our country’s food supply during this national emergency,” stated the Amick Farms written declaration.