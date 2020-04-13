Local governments use technology to ‘meet’ during pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is changing the way that local representative governments go about their normal business, as both the Batesburg-Leesville Town Council and the Lexington Three School Board plan to use remote conferencing technology this week for their regular monthly meetings.

Town Council is scheduled to meet TONIGHT (Monday, April 13) at 7 p.m. for its first virtual gathering under an emergency ordinance passed last week at a called meeting. In that emergency measure, the Town’s Code of Ordinances was modified to allow Council members to attend meetings by video conferencing.

Under the ordinance, votes by video conferencing are binding. However, that same ordinance suspended the general public’s opportunity to speak for or against any measure that might come before Town Council during the COVID-19 disruption.

Tonight, Batesburg-Leesville’s elected municipal leaders are scheduled to take up first readings of four rezoning requests and hear updates from Town Manager Ted Luckadoo on various water and infrastructure projects.

To address the question of whether virtual meetings are legal under the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the South Carolina Municipal Association released a statement saying, “the South Carolina Attorney General’s office has interpreted FOIA to allow individual council members to participate in council meetings by telephone or other electronic means, provided that all persons in attendance (councilmembers, staff, press, and members of the public) are able to hear all discussion and participate as appropriate.”

The Municipal Association also stated that “for telephonic or electronic meetings, municipalities should (1) provide a call line or videoconference by which all members of the public are able to participate and address the governing body; (2) post timely written notice that informs members of the public of the method by which they may participate remotely; (3) distribute an electronic copy of the agenda packet to be considered, equivalent to the physical agenda required under FOIA; and (4) record the telephonic or electronic meeting and provide the public with access to such recording.”

The emergency measure passed by Town Council last week, however, temporarily suspends the public’s opportunity “to participate and address the governing body.”

The Lexington Three School Board has set up a teleconferencing number for members to call in and is expected to move into executive session almost immediately after its 7 p.m. call to order TOMORROW NIGHT (Tuesday, April 14). The executive session’s stated purpose is to discuss contracting for construction management services to oversee any potential upcoming school facilities projects.

The School Board also will consider a measure – similar to the one passed by Town Council last week – to formally suspend public participation at future meetings during the course of the COVID-19 crisis.

Participants for tomorrow’s meeting are being given a teleconference phone number and a separate PIN number to access the meeting from their home or cell phones. The public dial-in number for the School Board meeting is (405) 701-9616 and the PIN number is 227 449 898# to access the meeting.