Lexington Three School Board to take up referendum question

The Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees will decide at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting whether to place a school bond referendum on the November general election ballot.

The School Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at the District Office, 338 West Columbia Avenue. Among the items on the agenda is a resolution authorizing the bond referendum, following a presentation by former Greenwood District 50 assistant superintendent-turned-consultant David Loadholt and other representatives of the DSG Group consulting firm.

At last month’s meeting, Mr. Loadholt told the School Board that a $50 million referendum plan could be completed without imposing new taxes on the voters in Lexington Three.

He aid that the total price tag for the construction and renovation effort proposed by his group would cost around $49.9 million. That plan would include around $33 million for renovations and new construction at Batesburg-Leesville High School, which entails a 20,000-square-foot addition to the front of the existing school, a new media center, band room and administrative officers and an attractive new entryway.

In addition, a new 30,000-square-foot career and technology wing would connect directly to the existing school and provide new instructional space for CATE students. Additional renovations would be included at the district’s other three schools.

If approved by the Board, the bond referendum resolution would come two years after a proposed $90 million referendum was rejected by Lexington Three voters in November 2018.